Anaheim Ducks place Christian Djoos on waivers

The Anaheim Ducks made a surprise move on Friday.

The team put 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Christian Djoos, on waivers along with seven other players.

Agozzino, Carrick, DeLeo, Djoos, Lettieri, Poturalski, Stolarz, Welinski from ANA…. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 8, 2021

If Djoos isn’t claimed by another NHL team by 12 PM Saturday, he can be moved off the team’s NHL roster and assigned to the AHL. Djoos could still end up on Anaheim’s taxi squad this season.

The Capitals traded the Swedish defenseman at the trade deadline in February 2020 for forward Daniel Sprong. After playing only two games with the Capitals last year, Djoos become a regular down the stretch for the Ducks, averaging over 20 minutes a game. In 11 games before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season, Djoos had a goal and two assists, while registering a 52.1 shot attempt percentage at five-on-five.

The Stanley Cup-winning defenseman spent a majority of last year with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears, registering 5 goals and 32 points in 42 games.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB