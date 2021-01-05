If you’re bothered by ads on helmets, you’re really not going to love the NHL’s new division names

The NHL made an announcement on Tuesday morning and this is what we learned. The Washington Capitals don’t play in the East Division anymore. Now they play in the MassMutual NHL® East Division.

The NHL revealed the new division names in a release where it formerly announced new partnerships with Discover, Honda, MassMutual, and Scotiabank. Each company gets the naming rights to one of the league’s four divisions.

It’s another creative — some might call it aggressive — solution by the NHL to drive more revenue or satisfy pre-existing agreements as the league’s 2021 revenue is projected to fall well short due to the pandemic.

If you needed proof the NHL really is changing, here it is: Per league release — Discover, Honda, MassMutual and Scotiabank will be the names of the Divisions "for 2020-21 NHL Season" — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 5, 2021

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, this is a “one-year only campaign” and that the divisions are expected not to have sponsor names in 2021-22.

An NHL source tells ESPN that selling the naming rights to its divisions is viewed internally as a one-year only campaign. pic.twitter.com/X741o33n9U — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 5, 2021

In December, the NHL also announced that advertisements would be placed on helmets for the first time in league history. The Washington Capitals will rock Capital One decals on their buckets this season.

NHL exec: “[Ads on helmets] is not about greed. It's about saving jobs and people’s homes. Do you know how much money we are going to lose without customers in arenas? We are hemorrhaging money and we need to find any possible option for keeping our people employed." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 21, 2020

