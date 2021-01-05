A first look at Zdeno Chara in a Capitals jersey

Zdeno Chara donned Capitals colors for the very first time on Tuesday.

The former Norris Trophy winner took the ice around 3 PM at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The Capitals signed the legendary defender to a one-year, $795k contract last week, shocking the NHL world.

Video

BAH GAWD THAT'S ZDENO CHARA'S MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/OrUtQySTqA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2021

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir also took video from his perch on the balcony.

Chara, who completed his quarantine this morning, joined Group B, which mostly consists of minor leaguers and depth players. His first defensive partner was Lucas Johansen.

He will skate with Group A on Wednesday morning.

Chara has been cleared and will be on the ice with the second group today. He'll join the first group tomorrow. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 5, 2021

Chara’s immense size was immediately noticeable in the video, especially when he skated beside Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe.

Also here’s him standing by teenager Hendrix Lapierre.

Zdeno Chara made his NHL debut a little more than four years before Hendrix Lapierre was even born. Today, they shared the same ice. pic.twitter.com/dihk0VCA4j — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2021

Now I’m starting to undestand why Ovi calls him “big strong.”

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals