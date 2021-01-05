Home / News / A first look at Zdeno Chara in a Capitals jersey

By Ian Oland

January 5, 2021 3:56 pm

Zdeno Chara donned Capitals colors for the very first time on Tuesday.

The former Norris Trophy winner took the ice around 3 PM at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The Capitals signed the legendary defender to a one-year, $795k contract last week, shocking the NHL world.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir also took video from his perch on the balcony.

Chara, who completed his quarantine this morning, joined Group B, which mostly consists of minor leaguers and depth players. His first defensive partner was Lucas Johansen.

He will skate with Group A on Wednesday morning.

Chara’s immense size was immediately noticeable in the video, especially when he skated beside Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe.

Also here’s him standing by teenager Hendrix Lapierre.

Now I’m starting to undestand why Ovi calls him “big strong.”

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals

