Three AHL teams opt out of 2021 season

The AHL is a league that heavily depends on gate revenue to cover expenses so we knew the 2021 season would be difficult to navigate. Now there’s word several teams will be opting out of next season.

Three AHL teams will not take the ice next season: the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Springfield Thunderbirds. They are the AHL affiliates of the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues respectively.

Patrick Williams was the first to report the news.

Charlotte (FLO), Milwaukee (NAS), and Springfield (STL) are out for this season. Divisional realignments have also been determined.#AHL pic.twitter.com/LIxE4MhjnS — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsNHL) January 4, 2021

The teams made their opt-outs official during AHL Board of Governors meeting on Monday at 3 PM.

Williams also reports that the AHL’s four Canadian teams — the Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Laval Rocket — still need approval from the Canadian government to be allowed to play.

The four Canadian clubs are still pending government go-ahead. — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsNHL) January 4, 2021

It’s unclear how the Panthers, Predators, and Blues will handle their surplus minor-league talent after training camp concludes, but one solution would be to loan players who don’t make their NHL team’s taxi squad to a different AHL team, the ECHL, or another European leagues.

The AHL is currently targeting February 5 to begin their season.

–A playoff format is still to be determined.

–Of the 31 teams, 19 are NHL-owned, and 12 are independently owned.

–Expect some clubs to use training facilities; at least one club is expected to use its NHL parent team's training facility.

–Some dual affiliations are likely. — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsNHL) January 4, 2021

In a release shortly after 5 PM, the AHL also announced re-alignment. There will be five divisions and the Hershey Bears will play in the North Division along with the Binghamton Devils, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

More from the AHL: