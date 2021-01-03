Home / News / Terry McLaurin joins Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana in the DC Sports’ Self High Five Club

Terry McLaurin joins Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana in the DC Sports’ Self High Five Club

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 3, 2021 10:56 pm

There’s a lot riding on the Washington Football Team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight. If WFT wins, they will win the NFC East and advance to the postseason (with an abysmal 7-9 record) for the first time since 2015. If they lose, their season is over. So naturally, the players felt a lot of excitement and emotion during the game.

For instance, after falling behind 14-10 in the second quarter, the Washington Football Team retook the lead after quarterback Alex Smith found Logan Thomas in the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown. A very excited Terry McLaurin tried to give Thomas a high-five, but his teammate ignored him.

So McLaurin took a page out of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana’s book and high-fived himself.

Video

Honestly, there’s no better way to play off an unobservant teammate.

The gizarre DC Sports tradition first started in 2017 when Evgeny Kuznetsov tried to fist bump Brett Connolly after a goal. Connolly, who was off in la-la land, never noticed the dap his teammate was trying to give him. So Kuzy sighed and fist-bumped himself.

“If you were to describe those two guys, this is perfect,” Devante Smith-Pelly said at the time. “One is super serious, you know, tunnel vision. The other is a jokester. That picture is literally those two personalities to a T.”

The failed celebration went viral and the two Capitals’ players won the NHL’s GIF of the Year award at the end of the season.

The very next season, Connolly left a different teammate hanging, Jakub Vrana. Vrana shrugged his shoulder and imitated Kuzy.

A year later, Vrana was given the ability to self fist bump himself in NHL 19 as a celebration.

Maybe they’ll do the same for McLaurin in next year’s Madden.

Screenshots courtesy of NBC Sports

, , , ,