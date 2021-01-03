A first look at Zdeno Chara’s new locker with the Capitals

Zdeno Chara is really on the Washington Capitals, you guys.

On Sunday, the Capitals published a photo of the future Hall of Famer’s new locker at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Suddenly, I’m very curious about what size hockey skates he wears.

I’m guessing his hockey sticks will all be this long.

The tallest player in NHL history will sit beside fellow free-agent signing, Justin Schultz, who will wear number 2 and also not have very much space while changing when Chara’s in the room.

Massachusetts digital artist Patrick Bartlett recently created a goodbye image for Chara, featuring the Norris Trophy winner in a Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey.

Chara was not personally at the team’s practice facility on Sunday due to quarantine but is expected to arrive in the new few days.

Headline photo courtesy of @Capitals