Here’s how the Washington Capitals ushered in the New Year

The Washington Capitals rang in the New Year with their family and closest friends. On social media, they shared lovely new year wishes, beautiful family photos, and kinda dumb quotes.

Here’s what you missed while you celebrated day one of 2021 yourself.

Alex Ovechkin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) Alex Ovechkin’s family stayed back in Russia while the Great 8 made his way over to the United States for the start of the 2020-21 season. Ovi called his wife during a party in Moscow. Sergei and Ilya both dressed up for the event.

Kuzy, Orly, and Sammy

The three Caps’ Russians spent the night together with family.

Henrik Lundqvist

Tom Wilson

Lars Eller

Carl Hagelin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Hagelin (@62hagsofficial) Carl Hagelin posted a photo of his wife and two children while posing in a field. “Let’s go 2021,” Hagelin wrote. He also shared these words of wisdom from Jakub Vrana. Happy New Year!! Always remember the words of the great philosopher @VranaJakub: Stay Positive but Test Negative👊🏻 — Carl Hagelin (@CarlHagelin) January 1, 2021

TJ Oshie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Oshie (@lauren.oshie) Oshie’s wife Lauren shared a sweet message about finding the positives in the last year. “Although 2020 was incredibly challenging I’m feeling grateful for all of the good that this past year has brought us,” she wrote. “My husband got to spend more time with our family than ever before, we had our first son, who made Lyla and Leni the proudest big sisters ever. Sometimes you have to find the silver linings!!” Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t include this video of Leni celebrating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)

Nic Dowd

Thursday night, Louie Dowd turned one-year-old. Paige and Nic Dowd celebrated his birthday along with the “Happy Lou Year.”

Michal Kempny

The Capitals’ defenseman celebrated New Year’s Eve with his wife Nicola who is expecting their first child any day now. Kempny will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles.

John Walton

Capitals radio announcer John Walton shared this optimistic message using one of his iconic quotes from the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup year.

It’s okay to believe…that better days are ahead. Happy New Year, everyone. We’re back two weeks from tonight! #ItsOKtoBelieve pic.twitter.com/N9F9gyuF0J — John Walton (@WaltonCaps) December 31, 2020

Capitals

The Capitals shared this graphic on Instagram.

Hershey Bears

The Caps’ affiliate shared this picture of backup goaltender Vitek Vanecek waving. “Legend,” Martin Fehervary wrote in the comments. Indeed.