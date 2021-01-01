Here’s how the Washington Capitals ushered in the New Year

The Washington Capitals rang in the New Year with their family and closest friends. On social media, they shared lovely new year wishes, beautiful family photos, and kinda dumb quotes.
Here’s what you missed while you celebrated day one of 2021 yourself.
Sergei and Ilya both dressed up for the event.
Gratitude and Happiness – 2 things I realized throughout this year that are very important to me.
HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! Cheers to a year full of gratitude and happiness🙏🏻 #GottNyttÅr
— Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 31, 2020
Taylor also posted a photo of herself with Tom and Halle.
He also shared these words of wisdom from Jakub Vrana.
Happy New Year!! Always remember the words of the great philosopher @VranaJakub: Stay Positive but Test Negative👊🏻
— Carl Hagelin (@CarlHagelin) January 1, 2021
Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t include this video of Leni celebrating.
Thursday night, Louie Dowd turned one-year-old. Paige and Nic Dowd celebrated his birthday along with the “Happy Lou Year.”
The Capitals’ defenseman celebrated New Year’s Eve with his wife Nicola who is expecting their first child any day now. Kempny will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles.
Capitals radio announcer John Walton shared this optimistic message using one of his iconic quotes from the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup year.
It’s okay to believe…that better days are ahead. Happy New Year, everyone. We’re back two weeks from tonight! #ItsOKtoBelieve pic.twitter.com/N9F9gyuF0J
— John Walton (@WaltonCaps) December 31, 2020
The Capitals shared this graphic on Instagram.
The Caps’ affiliate shared this picture of backup goaltender Vitek Vanecek waving. “Legend,” Martin Fehervary wrote in the comments. Indeed.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On