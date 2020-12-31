Home / News / Jakub Vrana shares his wisdom for the new year: ‘Stay Positive but Test Negative’

Jakub Vrana shares his wisdom for the new year: ‘Stay Positive but Test Negative’

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 31, 2020 10:05 pm

The man who uttered how is the pasta? has given us another memorable quote as we usher 2020 into the dustbin of history.

Capitals forward Carl Hagelin took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to wish his followers “Happy New Year!!” He then shared some words of wisdom from “the great philosopher” Jakub Vrana.

Yes. What he said. I hope your 2021 is full of optimism and negative COVID-19 tests.

Stay safe out there, y’all.

,