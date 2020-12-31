Jakub Vrana shares his wisdom for the new year: ‘Stay Positive but Test Negative’

The man who uttered how is the pasta? has given us another memorable quote as we usher 2020 into the dustbin of history.

Capitals forward Carl Hagelin took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to wish his followers “Happy New Year!!” He then shared some words of wisdom from “the great philosopher” Jakub Vrana.

Happy New Year!! Always remember the words of the great philosopher @VranaJakub: Stay Positive but Test Negative👊🏻 — Carl Hagelin (@CarlHagelin) January 1, 2021

Yes. What he said. I hope your 2021 is full of optimism and negative COVID-19 tests.

Stay safe out there, y’all.