Report: NHL planning two outdoor games at picturesque Lake Tahoe in February

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday, New Year’s Day, that there will be outdoor games this season after all.

After postponing both their Winter Classic and Stadium Series games this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL will play two outdoor games at the beautiful Lake Tahoe, which they’re calling the “Outdoor Weekend showcase.” No fans will be in attendance except for NHL and team employees (around 400 employees).

The four teams that will play in the games are the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche will play Golden Knights on February 20 and the Bruins will play the Flyers on February 21. The

The games will be held at the famed Edgewood Golf Club in Stateline, Nevada, around the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. The resort is best known for hosting a popular celebrity golf tournament that TJ Oshie annually participates in.

If all goes well, Friedman reports that these types of picturesque outdoor games could happen more in the future.

“[I]f it works, the NHL may consider making off-beat, ‘natural wilderness,’ picturesque locations a regular occurrence,” Friedman writes.

Previously, the NHL looked into opening the season with an outdoor game at Lake Louise, but those plans fell through because sponsorship opportunities were limited in a federal park.

