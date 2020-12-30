Zdeno Chara will wear number 33 with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals signed 43-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara on Wednesday in the second shocking move of the team’s offseason.

Later that night, the Capitals announced that Chara will wear number 33 in Washington.

You can customize and buy one of his new Capitals jerseys here | View all customizable Capitals jerseys

Here’s a first look at what The Big Z will look like in a Capitals jersey. It’s weird, but I love it.

According to Hockey Reference, Chara will be the eleventh player in team history to rock the Double 3 and the most recent since Radko Gudas last year.

John Blum 1987

Grant Jennings 1988

Don Beaupre 1990-1994

Anson Carter 1997

Steve Poapst 1999

Jim McKenzie 2000

Benoit Hogue 2002

Maxime Ouellet 2004

Alexandre Giroux 2009-2010

Radko Gudas 2020

Chara wore number 33 in Boston from 2007 to 2020, which will likely be retired when he decides to finally hang up his skates.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.

Headline photo: NHL Shop/Pixabay