Zdeno Chara will wear number 33 with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals signed 43-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara on Wednesday in the second shocking move of the team’s offseason.
Later that night, the Capitals announced that Chara will wear number 33 in Washington.
Here’s a first look at what The Big Z will look like in a Capitals jersey. It’s weird, but I love it.
According to Hockey Reference, Chara will be the eleventh player in team history to rock the Double 3 and the most recent since Radko Gudas last year.
John Blum 1987
Grant Jennings 1988
Don Beaupre 1990-1994
Anson Carter 1997
Steve Poapst 1999
Jim McKenzie 2000
Benoit Hogue 2002
Maxime Ouellet 2004
Alexandre Giroux 2009-2010
Radko Gudas 2020
Chara wore number 33 in Boston from 2007 to 2020, which will likely be retired when he decides to finally hang up his skates.
