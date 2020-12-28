Alex Ovechkin returns to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

A week after returning from Russia, Alex Ovechkin is finished with quarantine and back on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for… potentially his last season in DC. (Sorry, I had to say it.)

Ovechkin was captured skating in a video posted by the Washington Capitals on social media.

Other returning players to Monday’s optional skate include Dmitry Orlov and Jakub Vrana, who celebrated Christmas with his family in the Czech Republic before flying back.

Here you go @ryanellisracing: 30 seconds of the #Caps’ 3v3 today, featuring what looked like a disputed Ovechkin goal and a shot off the pipe by Oshie. (Video courtesy of the team). pic.twitter.com/f5CFvdxpV7 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 28, 2020

Now that Ovi is back at the team’s practice facility that means negotiations can begin in earnest on a possible extension that will keep him in the District for the rest of his NHL career.

Ovechkin revealed recently that like Nicklas Backstrom, he will serve as his own agent during talks with GM Brian Maclellan.

Screenshot courtesy of @capitals