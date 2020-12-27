Home / News / Alex Ovechkin will be his own agent during contract negotiations with the Capitals

December 27, 2020 4:17 pm

Alex Ovechkin will be represented by Alex Ovechkin during negotiations for a new contract – potentially his last in the NHL. Ovechkin will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season after completing a 13-year, $124 million deal he originally signed in 2008.

Ovechkin revealed his plans during a Russian language interview with Sport24 last week.

“You have been asked many times about the new contract, but I’ll ask again,” the interviewer says. “Are you going to conduct negotiations yourself or will use an agent?”

“I’ll do it myself,” Ovechkin replies.

Ovechkin’s previous contract was negotiated by his mother, Tatyana Ovechkina, after the 22-year-old superstar fired his original agent Don Meehan in 2006 while still signed to an entry-level contract.

“I wouldn’t call her uncompromising because she did, in fact, compromise,” McPhee said to Sports Illustrated after announcing the deal. “But Alex’s mother is very strong, very protective. And she knows what she wants.”

Ovechkin will follow in the footsteps of longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom who negotiated his new five-year, $46 million contract by himself.

Backstrom signed the deal on January 14 and received rave reviews from general manager Brian MacLellan and team president Dick Patrick for how he represented himself.

Also, there was this tiny tidbit from Backstrom’s contract which is probably why Ovechkin will represent himself: he gets to keep all the money himself!

Ovechkin said previously during the offseason that he would play up to five more years with Capitals and then retire from hockey with the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow.

Brian MacLellan said last week during a press conference that negotiations with Ovechkin are “status quo” and will earnestly begin during training camp in January.

Translation by Elizabeth Winters

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB

,