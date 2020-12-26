Alex Ovechkin on Sergei’s first time skating: He ‘asked for a stick because he wanted to score a goal’

Sergei Ovechkin wants to score goals just like his future Hall of Fame dad.

During a Russian language interview with Sport24 earlier in the week, Ovechkin spoke about his son’s experience skating for the first time.

The Russian machine took Ovi Jr. out on the ice on December 16 before returning to the United States for Capitals training camp.

Video

“We had plans to do it before the Stanley Cup playoffs, but then we had to postpone it indefinitely due to the pandemic,” Ovechkin said as translated by Elizabeth Winters. “The good thing is we’ve been able to do it now. He was looking forward to it. Our whole family was very excited and wondered how it would go. He first stood straight and even slid a little all by himself. The first step has been made. God bless.”

Ovi revealed that a wobbly Sergei did have some difficulties on the new surface but the Capitals captain was impressed overall by his son’s mettle and instincts.

“I was surprised,” Ovechkin said. “My mother thought it’s too early for him to skate as he is too small and can get a fracture if he falls. He did fall, but the equipment is very good these days. He got up and asked for a stick because he wanted to score a goal. Everybody enjoyed it.”

Sergei, who wears CCM equipment just like dad, is becoming a bit of a social-media sensation, garnering millions of views on social media. Ovechkin was asked if he was worried if all the attention will put too much pressure on his son.

“We are not trying to make a star out of him,” Ovechkin said. “We are just happy for him, watch his development, share with the fans that he can hold the stick, hit the puck, and raise it too. I think it’s all fine and will not have a negative impact.”

Finally, a quote was brought up from Ovi’s wife Nastya. Nastya said that “Sasha sometimes tries to behave as a strict father, but he is not very good at it.”

“Sometimes there are situations when I raise my voice. But I am not a strict father,” Ovechkin said smiling.

Translation by Elizabeth Winters