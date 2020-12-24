Leni Oshie gave herself a Christmas mullet

Leni Oshie is a fashion icon, and on Wednesday, she decided to give herself a haircut. On a whim. Like literally by herself.

And this was the result.

Video

Leni gave herself a Christmas mullet. The Oshie’s youngest daughter left a trail of hair across the family’s Northern Virginia home.

“Happy holidays from our mullet to yours,” joked Lauren on Instagram.

For the record, this is how her hair looked before.

“I’m in tears (laughing) going through these photos right now,” Lauren added. “She absolutely went for it. We’re still finding hair all around the house. A little upset we already took our Christmas picture.”

I hope the state of Minnesota will accept her as a late entrant into their 2021 All Hockey Hair Team.

Headline photos courtesy of @lauren.oshie