Leni Oshie gave herself a Christmas mullet

Leni Oshie is a fashion icon, and on Wednesday, she decided to give herself a haircut. On a whim. Like literally by herself.
And this was the result.
Leni gave herself a Christmas mullet. The Oshie’s youngest daughter left a trail of hair across the family’s Northern Virginia home.
“Happy holidays from our mullet to yours,” joked Lauren on Instagram.
For the record, this is how her hair looked before.
“I’m in tears (laughing) going through these photos right now,” Lauren added. “She absolutely went for it. We’re still finding hair all around the house. A little upset we already took our Christmas picture.”
I hope the state of Minnesota will accept her as a late entrant into their 2021 All Hockey Hair Team.
Headline photos courtesy of @lauren.oshie
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On