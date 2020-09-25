Leni Oshie crashes dad’s national TV interview before Stanley Cup Final game

TJ Oshie was interviewed by Kathryn Tappen during NBC’s pregame show before Game Four of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

And he wasn’t the only Oshie to make the cut. Leni Oshie, the couple’s middle child, ambled over while dad spoke and showed hockey fans watching at home what she was eating.

Leni Oshie was just showing us all she's on a "see-food" diet. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time this has happened either. Leni and older sister Lyla also crashed dad’s Zoom interview while he spoke to Capitals media in April.

As for the actual interview with Tappen, Oshie spoke about the Capitals’ first-round loss and his expectations under new coach Peter Laviolette.

T.J. Oshie via @NBCSports on the #Caps' first round loss: "We just didn't get everyone onboard. That's one of the things that was so special about 2018; we had all 20 guys on the ice, plus Holts in net. …Everyone gave it their all every night." — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 25, 2020

T.J. Oshie on a recent phone conversation with new coach Peter Laviolette, whom he knows from Team USA: "…He's very upfront on what he expects his players to do. I think we're going to play a pretty fast game with some fun offense. We're excited for him to get in here." #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 25, 2020

Oshie also revealed that he was rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning and longtime former teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, who played with Oshie both in St. Louis and Washington.

TJ Oshie on NHL Live says he’s pulling for one of his “favorite teammates ever Kevin Shattenkirk and Tampa Bay” tonight. — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 25, 2020

