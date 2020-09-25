Home / News / Leni Oshie crashes dad’s national TV interview before Stanley Cup Final game

Leni Oshie crashes dad’s national TV interview before Stanley Cup Final game

By Ian Oland

September 25, 2020 11:03 pm

TJ Oshie was interviewed by Kathryn Tappen during NBC’s pregame show before Game Four of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

And he wasn’t the only Oshie to make the cut. Leni Oshie, the couple’s middle child, ambled over while dad spoke and showed hockey fans watching at home what she was eating.

This isn’t the first time this has happened either. Leni and older sister Lyla also crashed dad’s Zoom interview while he spoke to Capitals media in April.

As for the actual interview with Tappen, Oshie spoke about the Capitals’ first-round loss and his expectations under new coach Peter Laviolette.

Oshie also revealed that he was rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning and longtime former teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, who played with Oshie both in St. Louis and Washington.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports/@CapsRegalBeagle

