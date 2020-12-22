Conor Sheary to become first player in Capitals history to wear number 73

Conor Sheary will accomplish an obscure piece of history as soon as he plays one game for the Washington Capitals. Sheary signed a one-year, $735,000 contract with his former Metropolitan Division rival on Tuesday.

The Capitals announced Sheary will wear the number 73. According to Hockey Reference, Sheary would be the first player in the team’s 47-year history to rock the arcane number.

Sheary would also become the fourteenth player in Capitals history to wear a number in the 70s. That list includes five members of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup team (Braden Holtby, Travis Boyd, John Carlson, and TJ Oshie).

70

David Steckel 2006

Braden Holtby 2011-2020 72

Travis Boyd 2018-2020 74

Brantt Myhres 2001

John Carlson 2010-2020 75

Chris Hajt 2004 76

Darcy Verot 2004

Garrett Mitchell 2017 77

Adam Oates 1997-2002

Joe Corvo 2010

T.J. Oshie 2016-2020 78

Tyler Lewington 2019-2020 79

Nathan Walker 2018-2019

Sheary was forced to change from his former number 43 because Tom Wilson rocks those digits in DC.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals