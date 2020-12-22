Conor Sheary to become first player in Capitals history to wear number 73

Conor Sheary will accomplish an obscure piece of history as soon as he plays one game for the Washington Capitals. Sheary signed a one-year, $735,000 contract with his former Metropolitan Division rival on Tuesday.
The Capitals announced Sheary will wear the number 73. According to Hockey Reference, Sheary would be the first player in the team’s 47-year history to rock the arcane number.
Conor Sheary will wear 7️⃣3️⃣ with Washington#ALLCAPS | @csheary13 pic.twitter.com/vOLMfEGn8g
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2020
Sheary would also become the fourteenth player in Capitals history to wear a number in the 70s. That list includes five members of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup team (Braden Holtby, Travis Boyd, John Carlson, and TJ Oshie).
70
David Steckel 2006
Braden Holtby 2011-2020
72
Travis Boyd 2018-2020
74
Brantt Myhres 2001
John Carlson 2010-2020
75
Chris Hajt 2004
76
Darcy Verot 2004
Garrett Mitchell 2017
77
Adam Oates 1997-2002
Joe Corvo 2010
T.J. Oshie 2016-2020
78
Tyler Lewington 2019-2020
79
Nathan Walker 2018-2019
Sheary was forced to change from his former number 43 because Tom Wilson rocks those digits in DC.
Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On