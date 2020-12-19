More Capitals players return to Washington after NHL and NHLPA strike agreement on new season

Two likely members of the Washington Capitals next season announced that they are on their way to the District after the NHL and NHLPA reached a tenetative agreement on the 2020-21 season.

Depth players Martin Fehervary and Daniel Sprong both posted travel updates to their Instagram Stories.

With the new agreement, the Capitals are expected to begin training camp on January 3, giving them 10 days of instruction before the first game of the season on January 13.

Sprong is expeted to be a bottom six forward for the Capitals this season while Fehervary could end up on the team’s Taxi Squad. Each NHL team will be allowed four to six extra players this season in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Two major Capitals players still not in DC include Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov who both remain in their home country of Russia.

Headline photo courtesy of @martin.fehervary