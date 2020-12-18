Alex Ovechkin plays driveway hockey with Ovi Jr and dog Blake back home in Russia

Days removed from skating for the very first time, Sergei Ovechkin is playing hockey again.

Alex Ovechkin took Ovi Jr. (2036 NHL Draft eligible) and his dog Blake outside for some driveway hockey. The family appears to still be in Russia (check out the trees), but they’re getting an authentic DC experience right now because it snowed there too!

Video

Ovi’s got dangles for days.

For me, the most enjoyable part about this video is that Sergei can be seen opening up on the wing for a shot or a pass. I’m not entirely sure if it’s intentional, but anything is possible with a two-year-old that can puck juggle.

Over the last year, driveway hockey has been a staple of Ovi Jr.’s learning experience.

I can’t wait until he tries his first one-timer.

Screenshot courtesy of @aleksandrovechkinofficial