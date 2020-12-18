Alex Ovechkin plays driveway hockey with Ovi Jr and dog Blake back home in Russia

Days removed from skating for the very first time, Sergei Ovechkin is playing hockey again.
Alex Ovechkin took Ovi Jr. (2036 NHL Draft eligible) and his dog Blake outside for some driveway hockey. The family appears to still be in Russia (check out the trees), but they’re getting an authentic DC experience right now because it snowed there too!
Ovi’s got dangles for days.
For me, the most enjoyable part about this video is that Sergei can be seen opening up on the wing for a shot or a pass. I’m not entirely sure if it’s intentional, but anything is possible with a two-year-old that can puck juggle.
View this post on Instagram
Sergei is flipping pucks like it’s already his job (📸: @nastyashubskaya)
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Over the last year, driveway hockey has been a staple of Ovi Jr.’s learning experience.
Ovi Jr. LOVES slapshots. 😂 @ovi8
(🎥 IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/XY0qsCgIQe
— NHL (@NHL) March 10, 2020
I can’t wait until he tries his first one-timer.
Screenshot courtesy of @aleksandrovechkinofficial
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On