Capital One Arena team store announces restock of Capitals’ authentic Reverse Retro jerseys

There’s another glimmer of hope for Washington Capitals fans who want to own an authentic Reverse Retro jersey.

The Capital One Arena team store announced on social media Monday night that they will have a restock of Reverse Retro jerseys. The store will have 320 authentic player jerseys combined of Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson.

We’re Restocking: Adidas Authentic Reverse Retro 👀👀👀 — stay tuned. Release info and other details coming very soon! Let a friend know… pic.twitter.com/AHsBz46VZV — Team Shop at Capital One Arena (@TeamShopAtCOA) December 14, 2020

The jerseys will be available in-store only on Friday, December 18, and doors will open at 10 am. According to the Capital One Arena, the jerseys are “first come, first serve. We do not take orders over the phone, we do not hold items, and we do not ship. In-store only while supplies last.” If you go, please be kind to each other in line, socially distance, and mask up!

Here is the stock that the Capital One Arena team store will release to the public.

Ovechkin Jerseys available

Size 46: 35

Size 50: 43

Size 52: 42

Size 54: 34

Size 56: 14

Size 60: 5

Wilson Jersey available:

Size 46: 36

Size 50: 44

Size 52: 44

Size 54: 12

Size 56: 5

Size 60: 6

The announcement comes after Fanatics announced that the Capitals had the most popular Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL during the first week of RR sales. The Capitals sold out online of its authentic Alex Ovechkin jersey within minutes and its blank authentic jerseys within an hour. Days later, Dick’s Sporting Goods saw its stock sell out early in the morning during its release.

Authentic Ovechkin jerseys are selling for around $400-$600 on resale sites like eBay as the demand has far surpassed the supply.

Online restocks are not expected, especially of the authentic jerseys, but RMNB has reached out to their Fanatics rep to see if that decision has been changed after so much success of the line.

Update: A Fanatics rep tells RMNB, “Those jerseys going to the in-venue store were just delayed a bit on the first shipment from Adidas” and that there’s “nothing new going online” in the NHL Store.

Headline photo courtesy of @TeamShopAtCOA