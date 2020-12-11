Disney+ drops trailer for Mighty Ducks reboot ‘Game Changers’

The Quack Attack is officially back.

Disney+ announced the long-rumored reboot of The Mighty Ducks on Thursday during Disney Investor Day. Emilio Estevez will reprise his iconic role as coach Gordon Bombay while Lauren Graham will also “join the flock.”

The trailer for the new stream series hit social media on Friday.

Video

That’s an A+ podcasting joke. Here’s a version if you’re easily distracted by Spanish subtitles.

I was extremely skeptical of the Mighty Ducks reboot but I gotta say…the trailer is good! I'm impressed with how much it actually captures the Ducks vibe pic.twitter.com/YBzkWl2gTx — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 11, 2020

The series was filmed in Vancouver. The Mighty Ducks also have a new, freshened-up logo apparently because the original was sold to Anaheim’s NHL team.

The trailer for the new Mighty Ducks series shows us a new logo. My thoughts: – New look since they sold the old one to the Anaheim Ducks IRL?

– Looks like a cheap knockoff of the original.

– Is there a reason Disney didn't license the old look?

– The uniforms are pretty nice! pic.twitter.com/XGGyvYMBbX — Grant Beery (@voteforgrant) December 11, 2020

According to Discussing Film, the show will be based on a hockey mom who starts a hockey team of her own after her son gets kicked off a JV Ducks team.

The series focuses on a 13-year-old boy when he gets kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team, his mom decides to start their own team, finding players, a coach, and a place to play. The original film focused on reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay who after getting arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service.

The series was originally predicted to be released in the second half of 2020, but will now drop in 2021 likely due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying production. Steven Brill, the man who wrote all three Ducks films and produced both sequels, is the executive producer of the show. Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, George Heller, and Brad Petrigala are also executive producers.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. 🏒 The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r6JwLDYzmx — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of Disney+