CCM creates country-inspired pads for World Junior Championship goaltenders

World Junior Championship players are getting some incredible custom-designed skates. CCM also made sure the goalies didn’t feel left out either.

On Monday, CCM released the incredible designs of the pads it made for Team USA’s Dustin Wolf, Finland’s Joel Blomqvist, Team Russia, the Czech Republic, Germany’s Jonas Gaehr, Finland’s Roope Taponen, and Switzerland’s Thibault Fatton.

The details of these pads are incredible.

The World Junior Championship will start on Friday, December 25, 2020 and end on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year’s event will feature no fans as due to the coronavirus pandemic.

