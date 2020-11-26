Home / News / Washington Football Team runs variation of the Little Giants ‘The Annexation of Puerto Rico’ fumblerooski play against Dallas Cowboys

By Ian Oland

November 26, 2020 10:31 pm

The Washington Football Team destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving day, which is always fun. What was even nicer was that WFT offensive coordinator Scott Turner ran some trickery during the game that was inspired by the cult classic movie, Little Giants, starring Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill. I’m serious.

While the play didn’t result in a touchdown, it did give Washington a first down and the respect of everyone watching at home on TV.

You have to look closely but WFT quarterback Alex Smith is given the football by the center and then places it forward between JD McKissic’s legs. Smith runs to the right side of the field while McKissic runs the opposite way.

Here’s a closer look. This is brilliant.

After the game, Rivera confirmed that the play was inspired by the 1994 movie and that he’s probably watched the movies “100 times” because of his kids.

This wasn’t the first time Rivera has run the fumblerooksi either. During his first year as Carolina Panthers head coach, the team scored a touchdown against Houston with the play.

With the win, WFT moved into first place in an incredibly terrible NFC East.

Alex Smith is the only quarterback since Joe Gibbs retired that has a winning record.

Screenshot courtesy of FOX Sports

