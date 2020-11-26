Washington Football Team runs variation of the Little Giants ‘The Annexation of Puerto Rico’ fumblerooski play against Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Football Team destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving day, which is always fun. What was even nicer was that WFT offensive coordinator Scott Turner ran some trickery during the game that was inspired by the cult classic movie, Little Giants, starring Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill. I’m serious.
While the play didn’t result in a touchdown, it did give Washington a first down and the respect of everyone watching at home on TV.
You have to look closely but WFT quarterback Alex Smith is given the football by the center and then places it forward between JD McKissic’s legs. Smith runs to the right side of the field while McKissic runs the opposite way.
#WashingtonFootball runs a variation of the Annexation of Puerto Rico fumblerooski play against the Cowboys. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/hDafRkbJ47
— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 26, 2020
Here’s a closer look. This is brilliant.
Now this is trickery at it's finest 👀 @JdMckissic @WashingtonNFL
📺 #WASvsDAL on FOX pic.twitter.com/22tPfoX1cj
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2020
After the game, Rivera confirmed that the play was inspired by the 1994 movie and that he’s probably watched the movies “100 times” because of his kids.
Ron Rivera said the 'fumblerooski' play they ran early in the game actually came from the movie 'Little Giants' and that play was called the 'Annexation of Puerto Rico.'
— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 27, 2020
Rivera said, yes, that was the Annexation of Puerto Rico play from the Little Giants… Gave a nod to Bum Phillips and said they called it the Bumarooski. Rivera said he probably watched that movie "100 times" because his kids liked it so much.
— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2020
This wasn’t the first time Rivera has run the fumblerooksi either. During his first year as Carolina Panthers head coach, the team scored a touchdown against Houston with the play.
WOW:
Ron Rivera's first year as Carolina coach.
Week 15, 2011, vs. Houston
Look familiar? pic.twitter.com/ej4iFVas7K
— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 26, 2020
With the win, WFT moved into first place in an incredibly terrible NFC East.
#WashingtonFootball is on top of the #NFCEast after their 41-16 #ThanksgivingDay victory over #Cowboys #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/jm1dVPzRvy
— The Team 980 (@team980) November 27, 2020
Alex Smith is the only quarterback since Joe Gibbs retired that has a winning record.
Alex Smith is now 8-5 in his career as a Washington starter.
Since HOF Joe Gibbs retired in 2008, Smith is the only Washington QB who has a winning record.
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 27, 2020
Screenshot courtesy of FOX Sports
