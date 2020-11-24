Several Columbus Blue Jackets players test positive for COVID-19

A day after Frank Seravalli revealed that Vegas Golden Knights had at least four players test positive for COVID-19, he reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets have a “significant” outbreak of their own.

The Blue Jackets would only confirm that “several” players tested positive and that they have closed their off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena.

Ohio had a state record 11,885 positive cases on Monday and is being rocked by an exponential explosion in hospitalizations per The Hill.

Hearing a “significant” number of Columbus Blue Jackets players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 7-to-10 days. The team has confirmed only that “several” players have tested positive. Team facilities have been closed since last week. Statement from #CBJ: pic.twitter.com/m4nUkyaxYu — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 24, 2020

“The Blue Jackets had several players recently test positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the team wrote. “Those players immediately began to quarantine and the club closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena beginning the week of November 16. No voluntary workouts were scheduled this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff, and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state, and national agencies. The club anticipates players returning to our facilities next week for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts.”

Team Canada also canceled its intrasquad scrimmage today after two players tested positive.