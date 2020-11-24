Four Vegas Golden Knights players test positive for COVID-19

The Vegas Golden Knights are the first team since the 2020 playoffs ended to grapple with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Monday night, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that four Golden Knights players tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

Nevada had a state record 1,868 positive cases on Friday. Governor Steve Sisolak announced a three-week “statewide pause” to tighten restrictions on casinos, restaurants, and private gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The Vegas @GoldenKnights confirmed to TSN that 4 players recently tested positive for COVID-19, the largest known single NHL team outbreak since March. Team says players have been self-isolating and are “all recovering well.” Full statement from the organization: pic.twitter.com/j9Fu6cASzE — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 24, 2020

The Golden Knights’ confirmed Seravalli’s report and said the team’s locker room, gym, lounge, training room, and video room are closed and will not re-open until after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Four Golden Knights players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room, and video room) will be closed to all players team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal, and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials. We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL, and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players, and staff

Teams are currently holding optional skates at their practice facilities as the league tries to make plans for the 2020-21 season, which is currently slated to start on January 1.

The Golden Knights’ setback comes as the NHL went its entire postseason without a positive case inside its two bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. The league did have several small outbreaks during Phase 3 training camp. Several Blues players tested positive for COVID-19 in June after a bar visit, the Pittsburgh Penguins had to put nine players in voluntary isolation, and the Tampa Bay Lightning had to close their practice facility for a period of time.

The virus has also infected two of the league’s biggest stars, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, while Alex Ovechkin recently said he has antibodies in a Russian language interview.