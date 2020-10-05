Connor McDavid tests positive for coronavirus

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday night that Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the team, McDavid underwent medical testing earlier in the day that revealed the positive test. He is experiencing mild symtomps currently.

The Oilers added that McDavid is self-quarantining at his home and will follow all safety protocols.

McDavid is now the highest-profile hockey player to contract COVID-19 since Auston Matthews did in June. After registering dozens of positive tests during Phase 3 Training Camp, the NHL had no positive tests inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles from the start of the playoffs to the awarding of the Stanley Cup.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/wlAAx5kSNq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 28, 2020

McDavid had 97 points in 64 games this season, finishing fifth in Hart Trophy voting.

Headline photo: NHL Headshots