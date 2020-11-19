Nic Dowd surprises nine-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year

London Simpson’s 2020 has been even more challenging than normal. The nine-year-old Caps fan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of cancer in children, and was getting chemotherapy while trying to complete the fourth grade.

“The beginning of the year, we were in the hospital for the first month doing treatment,” Rose Simpson, London’s mom, said to the Capitals. “So many treatments and so much chemo that basically she could barely get out of bed and barely walk. Now, to go months later, we’re finally in maintenance and she’s running around. It’s exciting to see her come up from the treatment.”

Recently, the family was surprised by the Capitals and Nic Dowd with a Hope For Henry Homegating Party to try and lift their spirits after such a challenging year.

Video

The family received gifts from the team, including a team-signed jersey, signed photos, and bobbleheads, and played games outside like cornhole.

Dowd, in full gear, surprised London by filming a video while back at home with his family’s dog.

London Simpson is just one of the many we continue to fight for. Join the Fight: https://t.co/D5J3W1gpLc | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/uF7Neak6IH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 18, 2020

“Hi, London and the rest of the Simpson family,” Dowd said. “My name is Nic and I’m number 26 for the Capitals. This is Arlo, our dog. We’re just enjoying this nice fall weather in Minnesota. We can’t wait to get back in the action. That’s why I keep my hockey gear on year-round. I heard you were having a home game party and I just wanted to say, ‘Have fun!’ I sent you a couple things. I hope you enjoy them and I hope your family has a great day. Bye, sweetie.”

London could be seen beaming while watching the message on an iPad. “Pretty overwhelming,” Rose said.

At the end of the video, the Capitals had London share a message for kids out there who had faced similar circumstances.

“If you’re going through the same thing as me, I hope all of you little kids out there are doing okay and that you’re staying strong like me,” London said.

