Colorado Avalanche’s Quebec Nordiques-inspired sweater is the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now is reporting that the Avalanche’s Reverse Retro jersey is the most purchased Reverse Retro sweater in the NHL. According to Dater, the number of jerseys ordered is well into the thousands, and sales are “through the roof.”
The Colorado Avalanche was one of a handful of teams that opened up preorders the day of the Reverse Retro release. The team is selling jerseys through their online store Altitude Athletics.
The Avalanche is selling authentic jerseys of Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Philipp Grubauer, Gabe Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen for $225 while authentic jerseys can be customized for $255. Replica jerseys are also available.
The Avalanche posted a map of where all the jerseys have been ordered from and they are very popular in the United States and parts of Canada.
So far, our jersey pre-sales have made it far and wide!#ReverseRetro #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/nSkkO2zm8y
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 17, 2020
The Avalanche’s Reverse Retro sweaters are burgundy, powder blue, and white and inspired by the Quebec Nordiques who moved to Denver in 1995. The iconic Nordiques igloo logo is on the crest. The waist and shoulder feature the fleur-de-lis which is modeled from Quebec’s provincial flag.
Photos courtesy of the Colorado Avalanche
