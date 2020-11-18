Home / News / Dmitry Orlov featured on NHL’s Twitter for his impressive single leg jumps workout routine

By Ian Oland

November 18, 2020 6:17 pm

In late October, Dmitry Orlov start his training for the 2020-21 season by jumping into a pool (AKA melted ice).

Now Orlov is building up strength by jumping up a mondo hill in Russia with one leg. The workout is so impressive it caught the attention of the NHL.

Wow, brutal! This drill requires insane leg strength and balance going straight up a hill like that.

Orlov’s trainer, Sergey Gvozdev, is the one who took the video. He has a list of clients that includes Evgeni Malkin and Mikhail Sergachev. The Capitals’ defenseman did the same workout last year but with Sergachev and Nikita Gusev.

Here’s a look at some of the other workouts Orlov has been doing over the past few weeks.

