Dmitry Orlov featured on NHL’s Twitter for his impressive single leg jumps workout routine

In late October, Dmitry Orlov start his training for the 2020-21 season by jumping into a pool (AKA melted ice).
Now Orlov is building up strength by jumping up a mondo hill in Russia with one leg. The workout is so impressive it caught the attention of the NHL.
Dmitry Orlov is getting after it in Russia. 😲
(🎥 IG/gvozdevsv) pic.twitter.com/VzlZonHi9m
— NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2020
Wow, brutal! This drill requires insane leg strength and balance going straight up a hill like that.
Orlov’s trainer, Sergey Gvozdev, is the one who took the video. He has a list of clients that includes Evgeni Malkin and Mikhail Sergachev. The Capitals’ defenseman did the same workout last year but with Sergachev and Nikita Gusev.
Here’s a look at some of the other workouts Orlov has been doing over the past few weeks.
Screenshot courtesy of @gvozdevsv
