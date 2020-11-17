Tom Wilson returns to the ice for Capitals’ optional skates

There’s no telling when the NHL’s 2020-21 season will start with the coronavirus pandemic exploding out of control in the United States, but that hasn’t stopped a steady trickle of Capitals players from returning to the area. Big Screaming Eagle fan Tom Wilson was the latest star to suit up and return to MedStar Capitals Iceplex ice on Tuesday for the team’s optional skate.

Wilson is shown walking to the rink in his gear and participating in drills with his teammates. The big rig winger returned to the Washington DC area on November 11.

Video

Wilson joins top players like Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson who have all been practicing for the last week or so. The video also features Oshie dangling during a stickhandling drill.

The Capitals’ optional skates began on November 3. Ilya Samsonov, who missed the 2020 playoffs due to an ATV injury, made his grand return to the ice on that day.

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals