NHL teases long-rumored Reverse Retro jerseys on social media

After months and months of leaks and speculation, the NHL confirmed on Tuesday that Reverse Retro jerseys are coming.

The league posted an animation on social media, which features a fan’s jersey number and colors changing 31 times as he walks. The numbers suggest the years a jersey design was originally worn and then flipped for this collection.

The Capitals later confirmed that the red 97 jersey was theirs.

The jerseys are expected to be released later this month per Icethetics.

As RMNB first reported, the video provides further evidence that the Screaming Eagle is coming back next season but in red. When the video flickers over the number 97 — the year the Capitals began rocking the Screaming Eagle without the wordmark WASHINGTON underneath it — the fan is shown wearing a red jersey with blue stripes. That jives with the jersey that Lucas Daitchman mocked up after being described the design by someone with knowledge. A source confirmed with RMNB that this is how the jersey would generally look like.

The Capitals haven’t worn the Screaming Eagle since 2007 when the team updated their logo and began playing in red, white, and blue.

I'm guessing throwbacks from (19)40 CHI, 70 TOR, 77 MTL, 78 MIN, 79 CAR, 79 COL, 79 EDM, 79 WPG, 80 NYI, 82 NJD, 89 LAK, 90 BOS, 92 OTT, 95 ANA, 95 PHI, 95 STL, 95 VGK, 96 FLA, 96 NYR, 97 PIT, 97 WSH, 98 ARI, 98 CGY, 98 DET, 98 NSH, 98 SJ, 99 DAL, 00 CBJ, 00 BUF, 01 VAN, 04 TB. https://t.co/4hQmEkHKjd — Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) November 10, 2020

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Pete Blackburn also leaked what the Bruins’ reverse retro jersey would look like.

Here's the Bruins' reverse retro jersey leak pic.twitter.com/FQ56Aglh5W — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 9, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of @NHL/@adidashockey