Our bad, Pennsylvania: We’ve replaced our ‘Worst State Ever’ shirt with ‘Best State Ever’

Oh boy, did we goof. We really goofed up. Now entering Goof-Up City, population: us.

Due to a typographical error or whatever, we recently discovered that we have mistakenly been selling a shirt that says Pennsylvania is the worst state ever for the last five years.

Obviously, this is untrue. In light of this sudden discovery of our regrettable, we at RMNB formally kind of apologize. We have removed the shirt, destroyed all our inventory in a big-ass fire, and sent cease-and-desist letters to everyone who ever bought one.

Also we just put up a Best State Ever shirt.

It’s just like the Worst State Ever shirt, but it says Best State Ever now. Grab it quick as we’re only leaving it up for a few days.

It’s a wholehearted and totally sincere thank you to the state, nay, commonwealth, who gave us the bands Baroness and the Delfonics, the sci-fi/fantasy artist Frank Frazetta, and of course the city-incarnate demigod Gritty.

Virtue, liberty, and independence!