Tom Wilson helps design new line of Bash Boxing shirts and hats

Reniassance man Tom Wilson can now add Design Consultant to his long list of jobs including hockey player, face puncher, businessman, endorser, social media influencer, model, video editor, and actor.
Bash Boxing released new merch on Thursday inspired by Wilson, who is an investor in the Arlington-based company.
“Have had a blast teaming up with @bash to help design the TW43 line!” Wilson wrote on his Instagram Thursday.”Tees, hoodies, and lids all available on their shop.”
The retro designed tees are printed on black Champion branded shirts and feature the words Bash Boxing Gym, the location (Arlington, VA), the year Bash was founded (2017), and two boxing gloves.
Here is a closer look.
The company is also selling hoodies and beanies in its online store. The beanies come in black and grey and feature a specially made BB43 logo.
According to RMNB reader and Bash regular, Sheena Dunn, you can also purchase a Tom Wilson Bash hat featuring a fist and his logo as well as a wrap at the Bash studios.
CRUSHIN’ THE #WEEKEND 101: ⠀ Step 1: Upgrade your hat game. Step 2: Rock a #BASH class. Step 3: Do what makes ya feel good. ⠀ To help with Step 1, we’re excited to release our new line of BASH hats made for whatever your style may be. ⠀ We’re also proud to announce the launch of our new collaboration with our main man @tomwilson – the TW43 Collection. Designed by Tom and featuring his custom emblem, this collection will feature old school looks with new school style. Be on the lookout for the next TW43 drop on the BASH Shop and in the meantime, grab your limited edition TW43 hat in-studio before it’s gone.
Wilson’s former teammates were, uh, supportive of the enforcer’s new venture in the comments of his Instagram post.
