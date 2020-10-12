Tom Wilson creates emotional montage video for Braden Holtby thanking him for his time in DC

For those of you who are finally getting over Braden Holtby leaving the Capitals, Tom Wilson is here to make you sad again.

Monday, Wilson posted a montage video on Twitter featuring photos of Wilson with Holtby set to Ryan Bingham’s Southside Of Heaven.

“So many memories come to mind when I think back over the last 8 years. From day one at my first training camp, to vacations and a Stanley Cup together. A great teammate and an ever better friend, you will be missed in DC @Holts170.”

Video

So many memories come to mind when I think back over the last 8 years. From day one at my first training camp, to vacations and a Stanley Cup together. A great teammate and an ever better friend, you will be missed in DC @Holts170 pic.twitter.com/hKJi7IRbcg — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) October 12, 2020

Oh man. Is it dusty in here or is it just me?

Brandi Holtby responded to the video by saying “Damnit, Mr. Tom.”

The photos reveal that Wilson was the first player to hug Holtby after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. They both also swam in the fountains together.

Tom’s tweet reminded me that he was the first person Holtby hugged when the Caps won the Cup 🥺 pic.twitter.com/J7fc8lCNdR — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 13, 2020

Holtby signed a two-year contract to backstop the Vancouver Canucks while the Capitals inked Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year pact, ending Braden’s tenure in Washington. The deal reunites Holtby with former Capitals Jay Beagle and the recently acquired Nate Schmidt.

Screenshot courtesy of @tom_wilso