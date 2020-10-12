Vegas trades Nate Schmidt to Vancouver Canucks for picks

On Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights made a deal with free-agent defender Alex Pietrangelo for seven years at $8.8 million AAV. That put the Golden Knights way above the salary cap, so just now they traded defender Nate Schmidt to the Vancouver Canucks for draft picks.
Per Darren Dreger:
Vegas trades Nate Schmidt to the Vancouver Canucks for a 3rd round draft pick in 2022.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 13, 2020
The trade will reunite Schmidt with former teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle.
Schmidt, 29, has played 200 games as a Golden Knight since he was acquired in the expansion draft by George McPhee, the same GM who signed him undrafted years earlier. Schmidt immediately jumped from third-pairing minutes to a first-pairing role, helping Vegas along to two deep playoff runs in three years. Schmidt was given a lengthy suspension for use of an undisclosed performance-enhancing substance in 2018, his play fell off a bit in 2019-20, though he remains a solid player at both ends of the ice, albeit one with salary-cap hit of nearly $6 million until 2025.
Nate Schmidt is a strong all-around defender who does well in tough minutes signed to a relatively fair deal for the next five seasons. A decent get for the Panthers pic.twitter.com/eeh1plr7sO
— dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) October 11, 2020
Schmidt had earlier been linked with Florida, though that deal never materialized.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On