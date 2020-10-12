Home / News / Vegas trades Nate Schmidt to Vancouver Canucks for picks

Vegas trades Nate Schmidt to Vancouver Canucks for picks

By Peter Hassett

October 12, 2020 8:36 pm

On Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights made a deal with free-agent defender Alex Pietrangelo for seven years at $8.8 million AAV. That put the Golden Knights way above the salary cap, so just now they traded defender Nate Schmidt to the Vancouver Canucks for draft picks.

Per Darren Dreger:

The trade will reunite Schmidt with former teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle.

Schmidt, 29, has played 200 games as a Golden Knight since he was acquired in the expansion draft by George McPhee, the same GM who signed him undrafted years earlier. Schmidt immediately jumped from third-pairing minutes to a first-pairing role, helping Vegas along to two deep playoff runs in three years. Schmidt was given a lengthy suspension for use of an undisclosed performance-enhancing substance in 2018, his play fell off a bit in 2019-20, though he remains a solid player at both ends of the ice, albeit one with salary-cap hit of nearly $6 million until 2025.

Schmidt had earlier been linked with Florida, though that deal never materialized.

