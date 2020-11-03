TMZ reports Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from Brooks Laich

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are officially dunzo.

TMZ is reporting that Hough filed for divorce from the former Capitals forward on Monday in Los Angeles. The news comes nearly a year after reports first surfaced the couple was having marital problems. In May, Hough and Laich officially announced they had separated. Hough stayed in California while Laich lived in Idaho.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” Laich and Hough said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Laich and Hough were first set up by actor and Caps fan Teddy Sears nearly a decade ago.

“On set, apparently, he was talking with Julianne and said he had recently just got married, just got back from his honeymoon, and then asked her if she’d been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at the time,” Laich said. “He always watches the game on GameCenter on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, ‘Well I’ve got a guy for you,’ or something. I guess that was how it sorta started.”

Eventually, Laich and Hough began dating, and Hough became a regular at Capitals games and season-ticket holder events.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and said their I Do’s in July 2017 in an outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage earlier this year. Hough was spotted not wearing her wedding ring while co-hosting New Year’s Eve on NBC. The couple gave their relationship another shot over the summer after separating, but could not rekindle the flame.

We wish both Laich and Hough the best during this difficult situation.