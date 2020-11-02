Jeff Halpern’s engraving on the Stanley Cup

The NHL unveiled the Tampa Bay Lightning’s engraving on the Stanley Cup and it features one local hero (and business owner) we all love.

After being unable to win a championship during his 14 NHL seasons as a player — seven of which were with the Washington Capitals — Jeff Halpern finally got his name on the Stanley Cup after being an assistant coach for the Lightning.

The Potomac, Md. native’s name is placed beside head coach Jon Cooper.

Halpern, a former captain of the Capitals, played 976 games in the NHL, tallying 373 points. The owner of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken began his youth hockey career playing for the Little Capitals.

The Lightning received the Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena on Sunday where Norris Trophy finalist Victor Hedman was waiting. Hedman lifted the Stanley Cup out of its travel case and got a first look at his name on the Cup.

Former Capital Kevin Shattenkirk also got his name engraved for the first time as a player.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars four games to two in the Stanley Cup Final.

Headline photo courtesy of @shattdeuces