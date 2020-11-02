Hungarian player’s goal celebration goes viral after he jumps into glass like Ovechkin – and it breaks

Hungarian hockey player, Marko Csollak, is going viral for what happened after he scored in an Erste Liga game between MAC HKB Újbuda and Fehérvári Titánok on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward, who wears number eight, jumped into the glass like Alex Ovechkin, but the boards were not strong enough to handle all that Hungarian excitement.

Csollak’s body crushed the glass and he was sent overboard off of the rink.

And here are the photos from the photographer snapping pics from a few feet away.

Csollak was embarrassed after he got up and realized what happened. But he should still be proud! The goal was the prospect’s first career tally in the Erste Liga and Csollak’s MAC HKB Újbuda would go on to win 4-3.

Screenshot courtesy of Erste Liga