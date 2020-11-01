Alex Ovechkin and Sergei attended the Dynamo Moscow game. Ovi Jr asked Dmitrij Jaskin to score him a goal; Jaskin scored twice.

Alex Ovechkin attended Dynamo Moscow’s intracity showdown against CSKA Moscow on Sunday and he brought a special guest. Ovi’s two-year-old son, Sergei, came to the game with dad and had a request for former Capital Dmitrij Jaskin before he took the ice.

“Little Sergei wished me luck before the game,” Jaskin said as translated by RMNB’s Igor Kleyner. “He asked for a goal.”

The reigning KHL MVP would deliver for Sergei in a big way.

Jaskin scored twice, including the opening goal of the game.

Что значит выиграть пятак pic.twitter.com/Qy5Pqn2juh — HC Dynamo Moscow (@dynamo_ru) November 1, 2020

Dynamo would go on to win 4-3. Jaskin has 14 goals in his first 20 games.

During the game, Ovi and Ovi Jr. were featured on the jumbotron. Sergei waved to his adoring fans. The two wore matching Ovechkin 32 Dynamo jerseys – dad’s number when he played in the KHL and the Russian Super League.

Afterward, Ovechkin, Sergei, and Ovechkin’s BFF Alexander Gusev went down to meet Jaskin down in the locker room where Dmitrij cut a new stick for Sergei.