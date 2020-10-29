Boston Bruins continue annual Halloween hospital visit on Zoom, dress as Sesame Street characters

The Boston Bruins bring smiles every year on Halloween and this year was no different – even with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bruins did their annual visit with kids at Boston area hospitals on Zoom and each player that participated dressed as a Sesame Street character.

It’s incredible.

Video

Roll call!

Four-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron was Elmo.

And his impersonation was spot on.

Tuukka Rask dressed up as Oscar The Grouch, which is apt if you ask me.

Brandon Carlo was Cookie Monster. Lol his dog.

Sean Kuraly was Bert.

And Charlie Coyle was Ernie. Nice touch with the rubber ducky.

John Moore was The Count.

Jeremy Lauzon was Super Grover.

And finally, Anders Bjork was Abby Cadabby.

This yearly hospital is the same that once got Zdeno Chara in a pink bunny suit.

This is a pic of Zdeno Chara in a bunny suit pic.twitter.com/kc7UrFRj3j — Peak (@machaylapeak) April 5, 2015

Way to go, boys!

Full Zoom video

Headline image: Zoom