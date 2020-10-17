Steve Dangle is really excited that the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton

By
Ian Oland
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed legend Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 deal Friday evening.
Steve Dangle reacted to the signing today and his video is must-see.
Yeah, um, Steve was especially excited and high-pitched in this one.
A JUMBO FISH!
