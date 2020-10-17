Home / News / Steve Dangle is really excited that the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton

Steve Dangle is really excited that the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

October 17, 2020 2:00 pm

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed legend Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 deal Friday evening.

Steve Dangle reacted to the signing today and his video is must-see.

Video

Yeah, um, Steve was especially excited and high-pitched in this one.

A JUMBO FISH!

Screenshot courtesy of Steve Dangle

