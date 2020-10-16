Home / News / Nic Dowd takes son Louie onto the ice at his old stomping grounds

Nic Dowd takes son Louie onto the ice at his old stomping grounds

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

October 16, 2020 1:22 pm

Nic and Paige Dowd took their 10-month-old son Louie to St. Cloud State University earlier this week. The college is where the couple first met and also became friends with Nick and Jenner Jensen.

Baby Lou got to skate with his dad at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and even got his own St. Cloud State jersey.

Video

That is one happy kid.

According to Paige, Lou’s new jersey is from her sister-in-law, who gave presented it to the family as a present during her baby shower.

While it’s unclear when the 2020-21 season will start, it appears Papa Dowd is going to make the most of his extra time around Lou.

Headline photo courtesy of @paigemdowd

, , ,