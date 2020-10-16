Nic Dowd takes son Louie onto the ice at his old stomping grounds

Nic and Paige Dowd took their 10-month-old son Louie to St. Cloud State University earlier this week. The college is where the couple first met and also became friends with Nick and Jenner Jensen.

Baby Lou got to skate with his dad at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and even got his own St. Cloud State jersey.

Video

That is one happy kid.

According to Paige, Lou’s new jersey is from her sister-in-law, who gave presented it to the family as a present during her baby shower.

The jersey is actually 7 years old – it was my nieces we got for her when we were there! My sister in law kept it for us the whole time & gave it to me at my baby shower 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dEZmGoy6OO — Paige Dowd (@paigedowder) October 16, 2020

While it’s unclear when the 2020-21 season will start, it appears Papa Dowd is going to make the most of his extra time around Lou.

Headline photo courtesy of @paigemdowd