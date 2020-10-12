Travis Boyd posts goodbye note to Capitals after signing with Leafs

Braden Holtby wasn’t the only member of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup team to leave the team since the start of free agency.

Bottom-six forward Travis Boyd also signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, ending a six-year tenure with the Capitals and Hershey Bears.

Shortly after signing, Boyd posted a goodbye note to the organization.

“I cannot thank the entire Washington Capitals organization enough,” Boyd wrote on Twitter. “From drafting me in 2011, to winning the Stanley Cup and everything in between. Thank you to all the fans, staff, teammates and friendships I have made over the past five years. The memories I have will stay with me forever.”

He added, “I could not be more excited to start my next chapter with the Toronto Maple Leafs!”

Boyd played in 24 games for the Capitals last season notching 10 points (3g, 7a). He also scored a goal in the playoffs.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB