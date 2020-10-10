Andre Burakovsky, our nephew, signs two-year deal with Colorado Avalanche

Mischievous neighborhood youth Andre Burakovsky is about ten million dollars richer. The 25-year-old Swedish forward signed a two-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $4.9 million per year.

Hope he doesn’t spend it on baseball cards and soda pop.

As first reported by Darren Dreger, the two-year deal will take Burakovsky all the way to unrestricted free agency.

“Signing Andre was a priority for us this offseason,” Avs GM Joe Sakic said. “He has been a great addition to our team and was a big part of our success this season. He’s a very skilled player who brings speed and scoring to our lineup, and we’re excited to have him under contract for two more years.”

Traded from the Capitals last summer, Burakovsky had a breakout season with the Avs, scoring twenty goals in 58 games. Burakovsky’s ice time increased dramatically after the trade, which the player requested, and he tooks shifts with talented players like Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon.

Burakovsky’s success continued in the postseason, when he scored seven goals and ten assists in ten assists in fifteen games before the injury-ravaged Avs were eliminated.

Headline photo: @Avalanche