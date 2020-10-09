Capitals thank Braden Holtby in statement, call him ‘one of the best goalies of his era’

The Washington Capitals publicly thanked Braden Holtby for his time in DC as they officially announced their signing of Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan called the 2018 Stanley Cup champion “one of the best goalies of his era” and cited the goalie’s exemplary off-the-ice work.

“We want to thank Braden Holtby for his many contributions to the Washington Capitals,” MacLellan said. “Braden has built a legacy both on and off the ice that will have a lasting impact on our organization and on our community. Winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016, the Jennings Trophy in 2017 and helping the team win the Stanley Cup with his stellar play in 2018 cements his position as one of the best goalies of his era. Off the ice, he led by example and consistently made a positive impact across several important initiatives. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

The Hershey Bears also wished the “best of luck” to the Holtbeast. Holtby spent parts of four seasons in Hershey, winning a Calder Cup during the 2009-10 season.

Best of luck to @Holts170 with @Canucks! Thank you for all your contributions to the Bears and the #ALLCAPS organization over the years. #HBH pic.twitter.com/VtB22JxnwN — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 9, 2020

In their release, the Vancouver Canucks wrote that Holtby “will be an important part of our team.”

“We are pleased to add Braden, an experienced and established goaltender, to our roster,” Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning said. “Braden is a Stanley Cup champion, brings leadership and has demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion in big games. He will be an important part of our team.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB