The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Yogi Svejkovsky’s son

In the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected center Lukas Svejkovsky out of the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Lukas is the 18-year-old son of former Capital Jogi Svejkovsky, who was once a top prospect himself for Washington.

Video

Lukas had 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 52 WHL games in 2019-20.

During the season, Lukas demanded a trade from the Vancouver Giants, where his dad served as a skills coach for over a decade, and was eventually dealt to Medicine Hat.

Jogi left the organization and now serves as a head coach for the St. George’s School in Canada per Elite Prospects.

Lukas was ranked the 165th best North American skater, meaning he made a big jump up the board to get picked 108th overall.

With the 108th pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft, the Penguins select center Lukas Svejkovsky. pic.twitter.com/PjCrqXJvU5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

Jogi, the Capitals’ first-round pick (17th overall) in the 1996 NHL Draft, scored 23 goals and 42 points in 113 games during parts of five seasons in the NHL with the Capitals and Lightning. The Czech forward famously scored four goals during his rookie season against the Buffalo Sabres on April 13, 1997. Jogi was a member of the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup Final team in 1998 but only played one game in the postseason.

Greatful to have this guy as my dad pic.twitter.com/H5i2VGzWuZ — Lukas Svejkovsky (@lukassve10) January 5, 2015

A Day in the Life of Lukas Svejkovsky in photos 🐅

Photo 4: Time for Lukas’s practice!! 🏒#MedHat pic.twitter.com/yZ8RQsfhyS — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) July 16, 2020

Congratulations to the Svejkovskys!

Headline photo courtesy of @lukassve10