The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Yogi Svejkovsky’s son

By Ian Oland

October 7, 2020 4:53 pm

In the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected center Lukas Svejkovsky out of the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Lukas is the 18-year-old son of former Capital Jogi Svejkovsky, who was once a top prospect himself for Washington.

Lukas had 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 52 WHL games in 2019-20.

During the season, Lukas demanded a trade from the Vancouver Giants, where his dad served as a skills coach for over a decade, and was eventually dealt to Medicine Hat.

Jogi left the organization and now serves as a head coach for the St. George’s School in Canada per Elite Prospects.

Lukas was ranked the 165th best North American skater, meaning he made a big jump up the board to get picked 108th overall.

Jogi, the Capitals’ first-round pick (17th overall) in the 1996 NHL Draft, scored 23 goals and 42 points in 113 games during parts of five seasons in the NHL with the Capitals and Lightning. The Czech forward famously scored four goals during his rookie season against the Buffalo Sabres on April 13, 1997. Jogi was a member of the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup Final team in 1998 but only played one game in the postseason.

Congratulations to the Svejkovskys!

Headline photo courtesy of @lukassve10

