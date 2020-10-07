Home / News / Capitals select huge Russian forward, Bogdan Trineyev, in fourth round of 2020 NHL Draft

Capitals select huge Russian forward, Bogdan Trineyev, in fourth round of 2020 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

October 7, 2020 4:24 pm

The Washington Capitals’ second selection of the 2020 NHL Draft came in the fourth round.

With the 117th overall pick, the Caps selected Russian right-wing Bogdan Trineyev from Dynamo Moscow.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin serves as an adviser to Dynamo Moscow.

Trineyev is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound winger that has played for Russia’s international junior teams at all age levels. Notably, he had four points in four games for the U18 Russian team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

NHL Central Scouting has Trineyev ranked as their 28th best European skater in this class. In 36 games in the MHL last season, he scored 12 goals and had 26 points in 36 games. So far this season in seven games at the same level, he has four goals and seven total points.

Trineyev actually played earlier today in a 9-2 Dynamo victory. He grabbed a power-play assist on the fourth goal.

