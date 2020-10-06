Home / News / Report: Washington Capitals the ‘clear frontrunner’ to sign Henrik Lundqvist

By Ian Oland

October 6, 2020 9:49 am

#Hank2DC was just a silly hashtag at first, but now it may be destiny.

TSN Insider, the semi-retired Bob McKenzie, reported early Tuesday morning that “WSH is the clear frontrunner” to sign Henrik Lundqvist. Lundqvist, 38, was bought out by the New York Rangers last week.

McKenzie added that Lundqvist’s contract should be “a short-term, bargain contract.”

A deal with Washington would work both ways as Lundqvist would get a “good chance” to play a decent amount on a contending team.

Indeed, our analysis shows it really could be a good fit for both parties.

McKenzie’s account follows Elliotte Friedman’s reporting on Saturday that the Capitals were interested and considering signing Hank.

Lundqvist is a future Hall of Famer and the sixth winningest goaltender in NHL history.

