Report: Washington Capitals the ‘clear frontrunner’ to sign Henrik Lundqvist

#Hank2DC was just a silly hashtag at first, but now it may be destiny.

TSN Insider, the semi-retired Bob McKenzie, reported early Tuesday morning that “WSH is the clear frontrunner” to sign Henrik Lundqvist. Lundqvist, 38, was bought out by the New York Rangers last week.

McKenzie added that Lundqvist’s contract should be “a short-term, bargain contract.”

Although bought-out ex-NYR goalie Henrik Lundqvist is currently UFA, he cannot formalize an agreement until Friday. That said, the word on the street is that WSH is the clear frontrunner for the King’s services on what would presumably be a short-term, bargain contract. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020

A deal with Washington would work both ways as Lundqvist would get a “good chance” to play a decent amount on a contending team.

That would make sense both ways. WSH would get capable vet on affordable deal to platoon/push burgeoning No. 1 Ilya Samsonov, who’s only 23. Lundqvist would get good chance to play decent number of games on a team with a chance to contend. And in the Metro Division, no less. 😉 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 6, 2020

Indeed, our analysis shows it really could be a good fit for both parties.

McKenzie’s account follows Elliotte Friedman’s reporting on Saturday that the Capitals were interested and considering signing Hank.

Lundqvist is a future Hall of Famer and the sixth winningest goaltender in NHL history.

