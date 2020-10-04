Report: Capitals interested in signing Henrik Lundqvist

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman ended a Hockey Central segment with a bit of a bombshell, at least in these parts, about Henrik Lundqvist.

Lundqvist, 38, was recently bought out of the final year of his contract by the New York Rangers earlier this week. It’s unclear what’s next for the future Hall of Fame goaltender, but if Hank chooses to play another year in the NHL, the Capitals could be his landing spot.

Video

“Don Meehan (Lundqvist’s agent) was on Hockey Central and he said he’s definitely taking time to think about it and pursue it,” Friedman said. “I think one of the teams that’s considering it and is interested is Washington.”

Friedman’s report comes days after NHL Network literally photoshopped Lundqvist into a Capitals jersey. Analyst Billy Jaffe identified the Caps as one of three teams that would potentially be a great landing spot for Hank.

The Capitals are expected to lose Braden Holtby to free agency and tab second-year player, Ilya Samsonov, as its starter next season. During a recent interview, Assistant GM Ross Mahoney said the Caps are contemplating letting Vitek Vanecek backup Sammy next season. But the team is open to signing a veteran goaltender that could serve as both a solid backup and a mentor for the right price.

Headline photo courtesy of @hank30nyr