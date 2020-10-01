NHL Network photoshopped Henrik Lundqvist into a Capitals jersey

The #Hank2DC movement got a big bump from NHL Network on Thursday.

Days after Henrik Lundqvist was bought out by the New York Rangers, NHL Network analyst Billy Jaffe named the Capitals as one of the best landing spots for Lundqvist.

Video

There are 3 teams we think would be a great fit for Henrik Lundqvist. #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/xMzfL7Aa9B — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 1, 2020

Here’s what Jaffe had to say.

Billy Jaffe: I don’t think there is as many places as people think because I do think it’s going to take a certain type of team and a certain type of situation where he’s going to be comfortable and willing to move. I still think there’s three or four (teams). The first team is Washington. Ilya Samsonov needs someone who can play more than just 20 games. Lundqvist doesn’t want to play just 20 games. He could get into a 1a, 1b that would be very instrumental in his decision making. It’s still east coast, it’s not too far away from New York. I don’t know the family situation, if they would stay or go, regardless of that. It’s not far away from the city he loves and this team, with a new coach, is in that sweet spot of getting revved up again to make a march for the Stanley Cup run— at least that’s what the plan is — and I think he’d like to be a part of it.

If you ask me, Hank just looks great in red, white, blue.

The other two teams Billy Jaffe cited as Lundqvist’s potential suitors were the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL Network wasn’t the only hockey channel to suggest #Hank2DC. So did Sportsnet.

Screenshot courtesy of NHL Network