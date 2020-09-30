The Washington Capitals should pursue Henrik Lundqvist if he’s willing to sign close to the league minimum

Henrik Lundqvist was officially bought out by the New York Rangers on Wednesday. In what amounts to a we’re-totally-sorry-we-had-to-do-this-but-we-really-had-to-do-this press release, the Rangers praised Lundqvist and honored his career.

“Few players have been as important to the Rangers franchise as Henrik Lundqvist, and we are incredibly grateful for all he has done for our organization,” James Dolan, executive chairman of MSG Sports, said in the release. “Over his 15-year tenure, he not only established himself as one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game, he has also been one of hockey’s fiercest competitors and most effective ambassadors. He will always be a part of the Rangers family.”

“We would like to thank Henrik for his immeasurable contributions to the New York Rangers,” added Rangers president and alternate governor John Davidson. “From the time I met Henrik when he first came to New York in 2005, he has been the consummate professional. His tireless work ethic, passion for the game, and love of the Rangers and New York City enabled him to become one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. We all wish Henrik and his family the best going forward.”

They also posted this tribute video.

Video

Lundqvist responded in kind on social media.

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!

15 years ago, I played my first game for @NYRangers I came here with high hopes and big dreams but in my wildest imagination, I could never have pictured the amazing ride that lay ahead.. pic.twitter.com/uo0HJMZnCj — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

Representing this organization has been the biggest source of pride and joy in my life. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, for the friendships and for all the great memories created wearing the red, white and blue.

I will always cherish my time as a Ranger. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

Now the question becomes what’s next for Lundqvist. At age 38, the King could choose to retire. He’s already made $99.28 million during his 15 seasons in the NHL and likely millions more in endorsements. He’s set for life. And frankly, so is his hair.

Lundqvist could also choose to continue playing. One possible option is that Hank returns to the SHL immediately to end his career with Frolunda of the SHL where his identical twin brother, Joel Lundqvist, plays. The two won the 2017 World Championship together with Sweden and Hank called it “one of my proudest moments.”

Back in NYC with new memories and a Gold medal! To stand next to my brother on the ice with the trophy was one of my proudest moments, it really brought me back 25 years.. all those hours we spend together on the driveway pretending to win that gold medal for our country. #worldchamps A post shared by Henrik Lundqvist (@hank30nyr) on May 23, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Lundqvist could also choose to give himself one more legitimate shot to win the Stanley Cup. If Lundqvist chooses to return to the NHL, he’ll likely have several suitors and one of those teams could be the Washington Capitals, who are gearing up to try and win another championship with Alex Ovechkin.

#Hank2DC could make sense because the Capitals are likely going to lose Braden Holtby in free agency and are planning to hand the reigns to second-year player Ilya Samsonov, who got votes for the Calder Trophy last season.

If Hank signs a contract with Washington that’s near the league minimum, he could serve as the team’s backup and be a mentor to Samsonov, who is recovering from an ATV accident, and two-time AHL All-Star, Vitek Vanecek, who was Holtby’s backup in the 2020 playoffs. While Lundqvist posted the worst save percentage and goals-against average of his career last season, Vanecek could step in if the experiment clearly isn’t working.

It really just depends on what type of contract Lundqvist is willing to accept and if the Capitals want to do it. Earlier on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Capitals are looking to create space to re-sign Brenden Dillon, meaning a trade could be coming soon. The team has six roster spots to fill and only $8.9 million to work with. Alex Ovechkin is also a free agent next season.

It’s an intriguing stopgap arrangement that could work well and serve both party’s interests. It’s a long shot, but if the money’s right, I’d love to see Henrik Lundqvist in a Capitals jersey for one season. His name deserves to be on the Stanley Cup. And geez, wouldn’t it be great to see it happen with the Washington Capitals? Hank’s Cup Stands would be immaculate.